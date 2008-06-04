  O2 told to "prepare" for Apple announcement on 9 June

Industry sources have told Pocket-lint that O2 has been told to "prepare" for a major announcement on the 9 June, the same day Apple CEO Steve Jobs is to hold his keynote at the start of the Worldwide Developer Conference.

The news adds further fuel to the rumour fire that Apple will be launching a 3G iPhone next week.

If correct, and we believe it to be, the next question would be when we are likely to see the new handset hit the UK.

Industry experts are still undecided as to whether Apple will move to rush out the handset in July to compete with the HTC Diamond and BlackBerry Bold, or force UK customers to wait until November as it did with the original handset. We will keep you posted...