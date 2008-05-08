  O2 to offer exclusive Indiana Jones mobile content

As Indiana Jones takes to the big screen for a new adventure on 22 May, O2 has partnered with Samsung to offer its customers exclusive access to mobile content from "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

All O2 fans of the Indy films can enjoy exclusive access to Indiana Jones content through either O2 Active or by texting JONES to 2020, with content available from £2.50.

This unique content includes movie wallpapers, true tones including the actual Indiana Jones theme tune, voice tones from your favourite Indiana Jones characters and downloadable games.

O2 customers purchasing the latest Samsung handsets, the Samsung Soul or Samsung J700 will receive £30 worth of content free of charge by texting JONES to 2020.

This includes eight Indiana Jones wallpapers to customise your phone and four true tones from the movies, including the Indiana Jones theme song.