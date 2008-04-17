  O2 launches mobile broadband

O2 has launched O2 Mobile Broadband that the company says is designed for fast, easy and reliable internet connectivity on the move.

With a "plug-n-play" USB modem O2 says their service offers "value for money pricing, fast speeds, as well as UK-based after sales service".

Priced at £20 a month for existing O2 customers, the access will include 3GB worth of included UK data and unlimited (with excessive use policy in place) access to The Cloud's over 7500 free Wi-Fi hotspots.

The £20 monthly tariff is dependent on customers taking out an 18-month price plan that includes the USB modem free of charge, or pay the same £20 a month for a rolling 1-month package but pay the one-off cost of purchasing the USB modem for £119.99.

It appears it will cost £30 per month for those that stop being O2 mobile or landline broadband customer during their contract.

Excess data will be charged at 20p per MB with broadband speeds of up to 1.8 megabits per second right now with 3.6 megabits per second speeds promised across the O2 network from June.