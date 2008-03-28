  O2 threatens with lost loves to promote Bluebook service

Apparently losing your mobile could mean losing out on love - according to research from O2 to mark the launch of its Bluebook mobile phone data back-up service.

A (frankly almost unbelievable) 4.92 million Brits feel they may have lost the love of their lives thanks to losing their mobile, according to the research.

And one in five unresourceful individuals surveyed said they had "lost the perfect love" because they failed to back up the contacts on their phone.

With two-thirds of those questioned not backing up the contents of their mobile phone, 44% had permanently lost contact with friends, 40% lost memorable photographs, whilst one in ten lost downloaded music as a result of losing their mobile.

You already know what the moral here is people - back up your phone's data - and O2 would like you to do it via their new service...