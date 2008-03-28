  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. O2 phone news

O2 threatens with lost loves to promote Bluebook service

|
  O2 threatens with lost loves to promote Bluebook service
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

Apparently losing your mobile could mean losing out on love - according to research from O2 to mark the launch of its Bluebook mobile phone data back-up service.

A (frankly almost unbelievable) 4.92 million Brits feel they may have lost the love of their lives thanks to losing their mobile, according to the research.

And one in five unresourceful individuals surveyed said they had "lost the perfect love" because they failed to back up the contacts on their phone.

With two-thirds of those questioned not backing up the contents of their mobile phone, 44% had permanently lost contact with friends, 40% lost memorable photographs, whilst one in ten lost downloaded music as a result of losing their mobile.

You already know what the moral here is people - back up your phone's data - and O2 would like you to do it via their new service...

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhones?
  2. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  3. Huawei Mate 20 to feature huge 7-inch screen, according to report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  5. Best Honor 10 tips and tricks: The ultimate EMUI 8.1 masterclass
  1. Google's AR Stickers come to first phone outside its own Pixel line
  2. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  3. Nokia 5.1 Plus renders show a mid-ranger with notch, dual cameras
  4. LG might add a VR-friendly 4K LCD screen to the LG G8 flagship
  5. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
Comments