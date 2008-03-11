O2 Xda Atmos launches

O2 has announced the launch of the O2 Xda Atmos, the latest addition to the Xda smartphone range.

This device, described as sleek and compact, combines the standard mobile keypad with a full slide out QWERTY keyboard, aiming the Xda Atmos at those who prefer the look and feel of a traditional handset but who also require the functional capabilities of a PDA.

O2's Xda Atmos is powered by Windows Mobile 6.0, a mobile platform that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Exchange - meaning that customers don't need any additional hardware or software to deliver real time email securely to their

handset.

With GPRS, EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi, HSDPA and quad-band GSM network capabilities, it's pretty much got you covered on most network areas you could stray into.

O2's Xda Atmos also supports Microsoft Direct Push Email, and includes Microsoft Office tools enabling users to open, edit and send Microsoft Office Excel Mobile, Word Mobile and

view PowerPoint Mobile documents.

O2 Xda Atmos will be on sale at a range of prices subject to tariff in an exclusive matt black, and is available now through O2 direct and indirect business and corporate sales and at the business online shop at www.o2.co.uk

Technical Data

- Weight: 130g (including battery)

- Measurement: 110 (L) x 58 (W) x 15.5mm (T)

- GSM: quad-band (850/900/1800/1900)

- UMTS 2100/850/1900MHz

- HSDPA

- Standby time: up to 400hrs for GSM, up to 450hrs for UMTS

- Talk time: up to 7hrs on GSM and up to 4hrs on UMTS

- Media playback: up to 8hrs for wmv and 12hrs wma

- Operating system: Windows Mobile 6 Professional

- Screen: 2.4-inch 240 x 320 QVGA screen

- Internal antenna

- Memory: microSD, RAM 128MB, RAM 256MB

- High Capacity microSD support (up to 32GB)

- Built-in Bluetooth 2.0 with EDR

- Camera: 2MP

- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g