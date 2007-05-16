  02 offers exclusive mobile "Pirates of the Caribbean" content

For the second year running O2 has partnered with Samsung to bring O2 customers exclusive access to content from one of the year’s most anticipated movies, Walt Disney Pictures’ "Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End".

Before this third installment of the blockbuster trilogy premieres in the UK on May 24th, O2 subscribers will have exclusive access to a range of "Pirates of the Caribbean" content from the entertainment portal on O2 Active and i-Mode.

This will include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, movie wallpapers and screen savers, downloadable film trailer and java game and – our particular fave - voice tones from your favourite "Pirates" characters.

Extra special content will be made available for O2 customers that purchase or upgrade to the Samsung U600, as well as the added bonus of two free tickets to see Pirates of the Caribbean at their local Odeon cinema.

For more information and terms follow the link below or text PIRATES to 2020.