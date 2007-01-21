  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. O2 phone news

Concept Cypres mobile phone that bares all

|
1/2  

A Japanese designer whose clients include OXO, Nike, Issey Miyake and Stella has shown what she believes the mobile phone of the 21st should look like.

The results? The Cypres Mobile Phone.

Designed to celebrate all those electronics that are inside the phone sports a clear see-thru case allowing you to see the phone's circuitry.

Created for KDDI au, a Japanese mobile phone operator, the concept is the latest in a long line of designs that looks at trying to push the boundaries of phone design, but still within a useable state.

According to the designer behind the concept, the phone is supposed to represent a snow-covered town. Why? Because when a colourful and precise semi-conductor material is covered with one skin, it shows a new expression.

Well that explains it then.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
  4. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
  5. Alcatel's 3V dual-camera budget smartphone arrives in the US and UK
  1. Sony admits it was too slow in improving Xperia smartphones, will focus on 5G and Europe
  2. The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for May 2018
  3. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  4. OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the difference?
  5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor brings 4K HDR and premium smartphone features to the mid-range
Comments