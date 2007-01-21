Concept Cypres mobile phone that bares all

A Japanese designer whose clients include OXO, Nike, Issey Miyake and Stella has shown what she believes the mobile phone of the 21st should look like.

The results? The Cypres Mobile Phone.

Designed to celebrate all those electronics that are inside the phone sports a clear see-thru case allowing you to see the phone's circuitry.

Created for KDDI au, a Japanese mobile phone operator, the concept is the latest in a long line of designs that looks at trying to push the boundaries of phone design, but still within a useable state.

According to the designer behind the concept, the phone is supposed to represent a snow-covered town. Why? Because when a colourful and precise semi-conductor material is covered with one skin, it shows a new expression.

Well that explains it then.