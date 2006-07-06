  1. Home
O2 to launch new contract pricing next week

O2 is cutting its calling rates in the face of competition from other mobile networks who have recently launched cheaper calling plans.

The current £30 a month plan includes 200 anytime minutes, plus 100 texts and 100kb of internet browsing. Double minutes and texts are yours for 6 months on an 18-month contract, 3 months on a 12-month contract.

Compare this to the new plan: for £30, an 18-month contract gives you 400 anytime minutes, while a 12-month contract yields 250 minutes; both give you 100 multimedia, video and text texts as well as 100kb internet browsing.

For £35 a month or more, there's also a one month rollover of minutes and texts, free voicemail, and special roaming rates.

This means for the same money, you get 50 minutes and 25 texts more than with Orange; you'll get the same amount of minutes and texts with T-Mobile, but although you can mix your texts and minutes on the plan, only an 18-month contract is available.

Take your £30 over to Vodafone, and you'll get 200 minutes as well as 500 texts.

O2's new contracts will roll out starting on 13 July.

