mmO2 sets date for 3G
mmO2 has announced its launch date and handset range for its 3G service. Launching on the 1 February the UK operator will offer a range of handsets including the Nokia 6630 (already available on Orange and Vodafone), Samsung Z107 (again available on Vodafone), Motorola V975 and the Sony Ericsson V800 (the up until now Vodafone exclusive).
mmO2 has also announced the 02 X4, a phone based on the X-range of handsets. The MMO2 X4 is equipped with a 1.3 mega pixel camera with an 8x zoom lens and advanced 'flash mechanic'. It also includes an MP3 music player, video downloading and streaming capabilities, 10Mbytes of phone memory and 64Mbytes of additional capacity via a removable memory card.
Th range will be expanded going forward through existing handset procurement channels and the NTT DoCoMo Inc., partnership.
Tariffs will depend on which phone and package you chose. The cheapest phone on offer is the MMO2 X4 at £30 and the cheapest package is £25 per month for 100 inclusive minutes.
mmO2 will be adding a Pay-As-You-Go-Service later in the year.
