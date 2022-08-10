(Pocket-lint) - O2 and Virgin Media have announced a lounge within London's Gatwick Airport that will be complimentary to all their customers and their travel companions.

The O2 Roam Freely Lounge is located in Gatwick's North Terminal and it will offer customers free drinks, snacks and charging stations daily between 9am and 3pm. There's also comfy seating, free Wi-Fi and work spaces.

For those not travelling for work, there is a Disney+ room showing some family-favourite films and if you want to keep streaming after the lounge, O2 offers new and upgrading customers six months of Disney+.

The lounge has been introduced to celebrate O2 being the only major network not to reintroduce EU roaming charges.

Priority members across Virgin Media and O2 can book their slot in the O2 Roam Freely lounge through the Priority app. You'll be able to take an adult and up to six children under 16 in with you as guests.

If you're not travelling through Gatwick, or you're worried about your outbound flight being delayed, O2 has another perk called SmartDelay. This allows free lounge access for Priority members and up to three travel companions at airports globally, if your flight is delayed by more than 60 minutes.

To get access to these rewards, Virgin Media cable customers will need to download the Priority app and register using the email address that is linked to their My Virgin Media account. Those on O2 can register using their mobile number.

The O2 Roam Freely Lounge is open from 10 August 2022 to October.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.