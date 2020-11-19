(Pocket-lint) - There's no better time than Black Friday to pick up one of the latest and greatest smartphones for less, and O2 has announced a plethora of deals to try and entice you into changing handset.

The savings are headlined by reductions to the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20, though there's plenty to explore, including discounts on 'Like New' models, smartwatch savings and tablet deals. Even better, you'll have until 2 December to make up your mind.

If you've managed to hold out on the iPhone 12, your patience will be rewarded with a small but very worthwhile saving - O2 is shaving up to £180 from the 64GB model, leaving you with under £50 a month and the £80 upfront cost to cough up. Included in that package is unlimited data, as well as six months of Deliveroo Plus, up to 12 months Disney+ and 12 months of Apple TV+.

• View the iPhone 12 deal on O2 - save £180

If you still want an iPhone but don't fancy the latest model, O2 is also running offers on the iPhone SE 64GB (save up to £200). And if you don't even need a brand new phone, there are 'Like New' sales to explore, with O2 offering the iPhone 7 for £10 upfront, £14.78 a month with 1GB of data and six months of Disney+ included.

There's also the newer iPhone XR, which can be yours for £30 upfront, £19.70 a month with 1GB of data and six months of Disney+ as part of the deal.

Android fans are catered for, too, with the Samsung S20 5G available with a mammoth saving - potential buyers need only put up with £50 upfront cost and the £45 monthly fee, in return receiving unlimited data and an overall saving of up to £400.

• View the Samsung S20 deal on O2 - save £400

Like with the iPhone, there are also 'Like New' options with Samsung. If you'd rather pay less and want to make the Galaxy S9 yours, you'll only have to pay £20 upfront and then an additional £21.37 per month, giving you an overall saving of up to £144.

Since these deals all run until early December, as we mentioned up top, it's unlikely there'll be any more surprises thrown in as we progress through the Black Friday period. So, if you're in the market for a new phone through O2, it's time to pull the trigger.

Writing by Conor Allison.