O2 now has over 100 UK towns and cities enabled for 5G

(Pocket-lint) - O2 has joined EE in having more than 100 locations enabled for 5G in the UK a year on from launch. It's quite a step up from June, when it broke the 60 location mark.

The timing of the announcement is significant as iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro go on sale this Friday. O2 says it now offers 28 5G-enabled devices in total.

The network says that its 5G rollout is ahead of schedule and a bunch of new locations are now live including Milton Keynes, Ipswich, and Chelmsford, making 108 in total. O2 is using tech from Nokia and Ericsson and shares some network infrastructure with Vodafone, so we’re expecting another rollout announcement from the red network soon as well.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer at O2 said: “When we launched 5G last October, we said it was the first step on a journey. One year on and we have made some incredible progress.”

O2 is experimenting with various 5G use cases, including Project Darwin, a four-year trial alongsidethe European Space Agency and based in the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire. The lab tests connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) that use both 5G and satellite communications. It also worked with the NHS to trial a 5G-enabled clinic-on-wheels, serving care homes in Glasgow.

Aberdeen, Ashford, Aughton, Aylesbury, Banstead, Basildon, Beaconsfield, Bedford, Belfast, Birmingham, Blaydon, Bradford, Bridge of Don, Brighton, Bristol, Bury St Edmunds, Byfleet, Cambridge, Cardiff, Chadwell St Mary, Chatham, Chelmsford, Chesterfield, Chipstead, Colchester, Coventry, Dartford, Derby, Dewsbury, Doncaster, Dundee, Durham, Dyce, Eastbourne, Edinburgh, Epsom, Esher, Eton and Windsor, Gateshead, Gatton Bottom, Gillingham, Glasgow, Gravesend, Grays, Great Yarmouth, Halifax, Harlington, Harlow, Hemel Hempstead, Hextable, High Wycombe, Hove, How Wood, Huddersfield, Hull, Ipswich, Jarrow, Leeds, Leicester, Lincoln, Lisburn, Liverpool, London, Longford, Loughborough, Lowestoft, Luton, Manchester, Mansfield, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Morley, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Newtownabbey, North Shields, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Nuneaton, Orpington, Oxford, Peterborough, Plymouth, Rainham, Redhill, Rotherham, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Rugby, Sheffield, Shepperton Green, Slough, South Shields, Southend-On-Sea, Staines, Stevenage, Stockton, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunbury, Sunderland, Thundersley, Tynemouth, Warrington, Washington, Weybridge, Whickham, Whitley Bay, Worthing, York.

Writing by Dan Grabham.