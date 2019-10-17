O2 launches 5G in six UK locations today, plans available with no 5G premium

O2 has switched on its 5G network in the UK - plans are available at no premium for 5G.

The blue network joins Vodafone and EE on the 5G road (and Three, who so far have a limited 5G service for home broadband).

The initial list of UK towns and cities is Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Slough and Leeds. The latter locations are places where O2 has its main offices.

The rollout will extend to a total of 20 towns and cities before the end of the year.

Like other 5G networks in the US and UK, the coverage won't extend across the whole central areas of the launch locations.

O2 says it is focusing on key locations with lots of footfall such as London Waterloo and Kings Cross; Haymarket in Edinburgh; Trinity Shopping Centre in Leeds; and Belfast South city centre.

The network has also worked to busy match-day hotspots around Twickenham and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

To go alongside the launch, O2 has also launched custom plans where it has matched other providers in not having a premium for the 5G service and unlimited data tariffs. Here are the new tariffs:

The custom plans enable customers to vary the contract term, data allowance and upfront cost.

You're able to choose how much you want to pay upfront and how to spread the remaining cost between 3 and 36 months.