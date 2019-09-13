  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. O2 phone news

Now O2 follows rivals into launching unlimited data plans

|
Pocket-lint Now O2 follows rivals into launching unlimited data plans
The best mobile phone deals for September 2019
The best mobile phone deals for September 2019

Ahead of its 5G rollout O2 has followed rivals in offering unlimited data plans. They're available on both its Custom Plans and SIM-only deals. Starting at £33 a month, they aren't as low-priced as many other competing tariffs, however, and are restricted to certain handsets. 

The offering is for 4G tariffs at present, but there will be an "unlimited handset tariff option" when the company starts to roll out 5G next month. The new tariffs are available on O2's 5G-ready phones, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Unlimited data is also available as part of the Family Plan, including the O2 Family discount as well as O2 Open and O2 Students plans.

Three has been beating the unlimited data drum for some time, notably with it's mid-decade One Plan offering which it had to kill after a few users abused the service. The network now once again offers tariffs with a 1,000GB a month fair use policy and is set to extend this to 5G at no extra cost. 

When Vodafone launched 5G in July it too came out with unlimited 4G/5G tariffs with the intention of besting key rival EE. However, EE then retaliated with unlimited 4G/5G data tariffs, too, meaning that O2 is the last of the big players to go unlimited in some way. 

PopularIn Phones
iPhone 11 colours: All the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro colours available
What is an eSIM and what does it mean for your new iPhone, iPad or Pixel?
Why was there no iPhone 9? Plus, what happened to the iPhone 10
EMUI 10 beta: When and how can you install it on your phone
How Apple's U1 chip adds 'amazing' new capabilities to the iPhone
Apple now offers AppleCare+ insurance as a monthly subscription