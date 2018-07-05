  1. Home
O2 Family Plan puts up to 20 connections on the same bill with massive discounts for all

|
- Free safety software too

- For pay monthly and SIM only plans

O2 has launched a new, simple to use Family Plan that offers benefits for an entire family of mobile users.

Up to 20 connections can be added to a Family Plan, with up to 50 per cent discounts for each family member. And as all of the connections will appear under the one bill, it makes running a household of multiple mobiles easier, more cost effective and safer.

The latter is because the Family Plan also provides a subscription to parental control software Qustodio Premium at no extra cost. This enables the account holder to set controls for different family members, including smart filters to block inappropriate content, screen time options across multiple devices, time limits for specific games and apps and more. Location tracking for each connected device can also be activated, as well as panic alerts.

Families also get access to an online hub giving free help and advice by O2 partner, the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children). And O2 customers get free access to the O2 gurus - in-store, online and over the phone.

O2 Refresh Pay Monthly and SIM only plans can be added as connections to the Family Plan, and all the connections can be managed through the one My O2 app. You can find out more at o2.co.uk/family.

You can check out all of Pocket-lint's parenting tech advice and features here.

