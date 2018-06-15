O2 to give customers up to 12 months of free Netflix

Mobile network O2 has announced that both new and existing customers can claim either six or twelve months of free Netflix access, depending on the monthly tariff they are on.

Netflix contracts are available with O2 Refresh, tablets, dongles and SIM-only tariffs, and the majority of them can now be had with double data to ensure you're not cut off half way through bingeing on a TV box set.

Eligible customers can claim their free Netflix access up until 8 August.

Support tariffs include:

O2 Refresh 15GB - 6 months Netflix

O2 Refresh 25GB - 12 months Netflix





SIM-only 18GB and above - 6 months Netflix





Tablets 5GB and above - 6 months Netflix

Pocket hotspot and dongles 18GB and above - 6 months Netflix

Existing customers on eligible plans will have Netflix access automatically credited to their account. Customers who can claim Netflix will automatically roll over onto a chargeable plan once the 6 or 12 months is up, with monthly fee being charged to their monthly mobile bill. The Netflix plan is the £7.99 a month "2 screens at a time" streaming plan.

Maria Ferreras, VP Business Development EMEA said: "We are totally thrilled to ink this new partnership with O2,"

"With this promotion, O2 mobile customers will be able to easily access Netflix’s critically acclaimed original content and enjoy a new way of watching entertainment."