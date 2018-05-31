Claim a free Kodak photo printer with select Sony, Huawei and LG phones from O2

O2 knows that summer is a time for hanging out with friends and family and taking plenty of photos in the process. But rather than just show them off to others on your phone's screen, O2 is giving you the chance to print out physical copies for free, by bundling a Kodak photo printer with select phones until 27 June.

The free Kodak Mini 2 Bluetooth printer, worth £90, can be had when you take out a new O2 Refresh contract with 4GB data or more on the following phones:

When you take out a contract with one of these phones, you will be given a unique Kodak code, which you can then email to Kodak, along with your full name, address and proof of purchase, to receive your printer free of charge. The code needs to be redeemed by 11 July 2018. The printer itself can print credit-card sized or square 2.1-inch x 2.1-inch square photos with adhesive backs so you can stick them around the house, on books or laptops or wherever else you see fit. Connection to the printer is totally wireless via Bluetooth and NFC if your phone supports it.

O2's Refresh tariffs split your bill into two parts: one part is a monthly charge for the phone and the other is a monthly charge for the tariff. If you want to upgrade your phone early, you only need to pay off the remainder of the phone part and start afresh with your new phone. Alternatively, you can keep your phone after the contract is over and then you only continue to pay the tariff part, reducing your bill significantly.