O2's Refresh tariff kicks off preorders for new Samsung flagships, and the Edge is £100 upfront

You can now pre-order Samsung latest flagship smartphones from O2, and you'll even get a free FitBit Charge with your purchase.

Samsung's Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge phones can be bought online or over the phone under O2's Refresh tariff, which allows customers to change devices whenever they want, as customers basically pay off the devices over the course of several months after first making an upfront payment. Samsung's flagships are available at a range of price points, with different amounts of minutes, text bundles, and data per month.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S6, for instance, for just £38 per month, as long as you get the 32GB variant with unlimited minutes and texts and 2GB data. Alternatively, the Galaxy S6 Edge 64GB variant could amount to £48 per month for unlimited minutes and texts and 2GB data. The Galaxy S6 Edge has a £99.99 upfront cost, though, and it's not yet clear if the Galaxy S6 has the same upfront cost.

Apart from Samsung's latest flagships, you can also now pre-order the HTC One M9 for £38 per month. Again, that price is for unlimited minutes and texts and 2GB data, and there's a £49.99 upfront cost for the phone. You should also keep in mind that pre-orders for any one of these three flagships will require you to pay a £49.99 deposit, but you'll get a free FitBit Charge fitness tracker with your purchase.

O2 said all of these estimates will remain current until it announces new tariffs on 26 March.