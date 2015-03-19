Rugby fan? This phone is made of grass from the Twickenham Stadium

The Six Nations Rugby tournament is as good a time as any to unveil the world's first smartphone made from grass and recycled phone parts.

The grass handset uses cuttings from England's rugby home ground, Twickenham Stadium. It was created by O2 Recycle to launch the Recycle for Rugby scheme which is part of the Try for Change programme - this aims to show rugby can help promote social good.

The literally and figuratively green smartphone took over 240-hours to build and is made from tens of thousands of blades of grass from the famous rugby stadium. The pulped grass makes up the case while locally sourced wood is used for the buttons.

The grass was freeze dried within two hours after being cut before being pulped and moulded into a template. This case was then coated in an eco-friendly resin made from waste materials that hardened and bonded the grass together.

The innards of the phone were comprised of parts from recycled handsets of which O2 Recycle has received over 1.4 million since it started in 2009.

Bill Eyres, head of sustainability at O2, said: "We are calling on people across the country to recycle unwanted gadgets and help raise the £350,000 we have pledged to support the RFU's Try for Change social responsibility programme, aimed at promoting rugby as a powerful tool for social change."

