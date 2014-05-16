  1. Home
Get your Monday lunch pizza, baguette and more for £1 with O2

In an attempt to brighten up Mondays O2 is offering deals from 19 May on lunch. O2 customers will be treated to a £1 lunch every Monday if they're using the O2 Priority Moments app.

The deals, which work between 11am and 3pm will be available at Domino's Pizza, Upper Crust, Caffè Ritazza and Pumpkin starting this Monday 19 May.

The specific lunches on offer include: Upper Crust, Caffè Ritazza and Pumpkin offering variations on baguettes, Walker's crips and 500ml Coke variants, while Domino's offers a personal four slice pizza with one topping.

Users who want to get involved need to download the O2 Priority Moments app for free where this deal, among many others, can be found for use. O2 says Priority has saved over £40 million for users since it lunched.

"It’s staggering how few people enjoy a proper lunch - especially on Mondays - which is typically one of the busiest days of the week.  We are proud to be reclaiming the lunch break with the O2 Priority £1 lunch, which allows our customers to enjoy an affordable meal out of the office." said Nina Bibby, marketing and consumer director at O2.

READ: Get 25 per cent off buying out your O2 contract and upgrade phones with Speed to Refresh

