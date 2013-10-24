O2 customers get free Evernote Premium for a year

O2 has partnered with Evernote to provide the Premium version of the service to all O2 users free of charge for a year. From today, all O2 business, mobile broadband, pay monthly and Pay & Go customers can access the enhanced service after signing up for the first time. It usually costs £35 a year (or £4 a month).

And you sign up any time until 24 October 2014 to get the offer. Visit evernote.o2.co.uk to redeem.

The Evernote application is available for iOS, Android, Windows Phone and BlackBerry 10. It allows you to take notes using text, pictures, audio, grabbing websites and more and sync them across multiple devices, including computers.

Evernote Premium also offers offline notebook access, collaborative editing, increased note cloud storage of up to 1GB, smarter search functionality and increased security.

"At O2 we believe in bringing digital experiences to our customers so they can live a more rewarding life, and our partnership with Evernote is another example of how we're making this a reality," said David Plumb, digital UK director at Telefónica.

"Evernote Premium encourages customers to stay organised, collaborate with family and friends and get peace of mind, while plugging the gap between their personal and professional lives across multiple devices."