O2 network outage leaves some UK customers without connection

|
Those in the UK who use O2 as their mobile carrier may be having trouble connecting.

O2 confirmed on its website there is an outage with parts of its network, after many angry customers and Pocket-lint readers began to complain about not being able to access data, complete phone calls, and send text messages on Thursday afternoon. 

"Some customers may be experiencing difficulties using their mobile phone at the moment," O2 wrote on its website. "We’re working to fix the problem. We apologise for any inconvenience." The company has also taken to Twitter in the hope of calming customers, offering apologies to those angry about not having connection. 

For some customers it's just data connection that is stuck, but for others, it's a little more wide-ranging. The problems began around 10.45am on 3 October, according to O2's website. The company didn't offer an estimated time for when it would return. It simply said: "Our engineers are continuing to monitor the situation. We apologise for any inconvenience."

Many customers may shudder at the thought of the 11 July, 2012 outage at O2 that left a slew of customers without access to 2G or 3G. We're hoping it's not that bad this time around.

At the time of this posting, O2 wasn't able to provide any further details on the outage. We'll be watching our smartphones closely for when the service returns.

How's your O2 connection working?

