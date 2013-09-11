O2 prices iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, but 4G looks to be delayed

O2 has announced that it will offer Apple's iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C on O2 Refresh tariffs in the UK - but had to admit that customers who buy the iPhone on the network aren't going to get 4G from day one.

Both devices will use O2’s new 4G network in the coming weeks, though O2 still needs send the "new settings" to Apple before customers can access 4G.

"iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C are both 4G-ready devices that will be enabled to run on our 4G network within the coming weeks – this will happen when new settings are ready to be sent by Apple and we will inform customers when they are available," wrote O2 in small print on its pricing plan announcement.

That suggests Apple has not approved O2's 4G network yet and could be why it was left off Apple's 4G spec sheet in favour of Vodafone and EE.

"Yes, we can confirm that the 5C and 5S will ultimately work on our 4G network, but we are currently waiting for Apple to enable the carrier bundle for our network. We've been advised this will be in the coming weeks," a spokesman from O2 told Pocket-lint.

The iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C will be available through O2 on 20 September, but the iPhone 5C will be available for pre-order on 13 September.

O2 hasn't said when customers will be able to use 4G on either device.

O2 has clarified though that customers who buy an iPhone 5S or iPhone 5C before they can access O2's 4G network will get £5 off their bill for one month.

Under O2's Refresh tariffs, new and existing O2 customers can also get their hands on a future iPhone without having to pay the remainder of their airtime contract. Customers will be able to choose from a range of O2 Refresh tariffs, which include:

iPhone 5S 16GB

- Unlimited texts, unlimited minutes & 1GB 3G data: £37 a month with a £119.99 upfront cost

- Unlimited texts, unlimited minutes & 5GB 4G data: £47 a month with a £119.99 upfront cost

iPhone 5C 16GB

- Unlimited texts, 600 minutes & 750MB 3G data: £32 a month with a £49.99 upfront cost

- Unlimited texts, unlimited minutes & 5GB 4G data: £42 a month with a £99.99 upfront cost

Read: O2 Refresh tariff unveiled, allows you to get a new phone anytime

Those tariff plans put them in line with the current iPhone 5 pricing. Customers still keen to get the current iPhone 5 can do so for £49.99 upfront and then £32 thereafter for 24 months.

For the O2 announced Refresh tariffs - its new mobile phone price plan that suits those who constantly upgrade their handsets for the latest model - in April. The plan essentially eliminates the scenario whereby customers have to pay off part or all of an existing contract before they can upgrade to a new smartphone.

We've contacted O2 for more information about when exactly the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C will work on the company's 4G network, and we'll update when those details become available.

UPDATE: O2 has now pulled its pricing.