Brian Blessed could record your voicemail message thanks to O2

  Brian Blessed could record your voicemail message thanks to O2
O2 has signed actor Brian Blessed to offer an incentive to those looking to pick up one of the Windows Phone 8 phones from HTC.

The first 100 customers to buy either a Windows Phone 8S by HTC or Windows Phone 8X by HTC from O2 this week and tweet @O2 with the hashtag #brianmail will get a bespoke voicemail message from Flash Gordon's Prince Vultan himself.

Each winner's voicemail will be recorded by Blessed and include the person's name and their interests. It will be recorded in high quality and transferred on to the account by O2. Plus, a copy of the recording will be sent by email.

“I’m thrilled to be lending my vocal talents to the good folk at O2," said Blessed, who has also voiced Boss Nass in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and - in possibly his best role to date - Grampy Rabbit in Peppa Pig. "I’m planning to have a lot of fun with the voicemail messages, and leave the caller amused, confused and generally bewildered."

Brian Blessed is no stranger to technology voice-overs. He was chosen to be one of the new navigation voices for TomTom after a successful Facebook campaign, which Pocket-lint also helped to promote.

Who would you like to read your voicemail message? Let us know in the comments below...

