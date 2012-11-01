  Free Wi-Fi in all Toni&Guy salons thanks to O2

Toni&Guy hair salons are now providing customers with free Wi-Fi, after partnering with O2. The service is available no matter what network you are signed up to.

The partnership will enable any of Toni&Guy’s 1.5 million customers to get online, browse the web, send emails and tweet a picture of their new hair-do from their mobile device.

The service is free to use and customers can get online via a one-time sign up process. No password is required and each time they visit a Toni&Guy salon, their mobile device will automatically reconnect to the Wi-Fi signal.

This automatic sign-in will also see customers being able to get online at various other outlets that have signed up to O2’s free Wi-Fi service. These include, McDonald’s, Costa, Fuller’s pubs, House of Fraser, All Bar One, Café Rouge and Debenhams.

Of course, should you not frequent any of these establishments, O2 also provides free Wi-Fi hotspots on various London streets. However, we’d recommend wrapping up warm. It’s getting cold out there.