  O2 Nexus 4 release date, prices and details confirmed

O2 has officially confirmed that the new Nexus 4 will be arriving exclusively to the network for a limited time only, as Pocket-lint reported earlier this week.

Arriving in store on Tuesday 13 November, the handset - which is manufactured by LG and comes for the first time with the latest Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS - will be available on a range of O2's 24-month On & On Pay Monthly tariffs, with customers able to get hold of it free as long as they sign up to a £36 a month contract. The On & On tariffs will entitle customers to unlimited calls and texts to anyone in the UK along with 1GB of data.

As Pocket-lint revealed exclusively, O2 will be recreating its pop-up store on the top of The O2 Arena in Greenwich, as it did with the launch of the iPhone 5.

Customers wanting to buy the handset high above the rest of London should head to the The O2 store at the arena at 8am, with the first 20 customers invited up to the top of the dome.

Once at the top, not only will customers be able to unbox their new phone, they’ll also be able to try out the Nexus 4’s panoramic camera, capturing a 360-degree image of the London skyline.

What’s more, O2 and LG will be giving away a free 32-inch flatscreen TV to the first 50 customers in the queue, which will be delivered to them within 14 days.

Customers outside of London will also be in with a chance of getting a free LG TV, by tweeting a picture of themselves with their new Nexus 4 to O2’s official Twitter page, @O2, with the hashtag #lifeisgood.

To stand a chance of being one of the lucky recipients, O2 is asking customers to state a reason “why you’re excited about life”.

Good luck.