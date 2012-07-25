O2 rolls out free Wi-Fi across London for one and all

Londoners now have even more Wi-Fi hotspots to log on to, thanks to a mass roll out by O2 - and best of all it’s free and available to anyone, no matter what network you’re with.

O2 had announced these plans earlier in the year, but in the week that the London 2012 Olympics kicks off the operator has lived up to its word and made the service available at some of the capital’s busiest landmarks with no cost being attributed to the council or taxpayer.

Piccadilly Circus, Covent Garden and Leicester Square as well as shopping districts Oxford Street and Regent Street are just some of the places that the public will be able to log on, browse the internet, check emails, tweet and Facebook, all for free.

Users will initially need to register their details, but after that they’ll be up and running, automatically logging into an available Wi-Fi signal when they’re within range.

Virgin Media has already made London Underground stations free Wi-Fi hotspots (at least for the summer - there will be a cost thereafter) with O2 seemingly catering for above-ground use. Incidentally O2's "free" Wi-Fi service will remain so, even after the Olympics has packed its bags and left town.

