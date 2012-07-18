  O2 customers affected by outage to receive 10 per cent off September bill

O2 has unreservedly apologised for the outage issue that left thousands of its customers unable to make or receive calls and texts - and if words weren’t enough, the operator has now revealed a compensation package for those affected.

Pay Monthly customers will receive 10 per cent off their July subscription that will be deducted from their September bill, which O2 says is equivalent to three days of use. Pay & Go customers will also be reimbursed with 10 per cent extra when they first top-up in September.

All reimbursements will be made automatically as O2 says it has identified all customers affected by the outage.

Even customers who were unaffected will receive a £10 O2 voucher that can be spent via the O2 Priority Moments app or online at ww.o2.co.uk/priority. The voucher must be spent during the month of September and only one voucher can be used per transaction with no change given.

All O2 customers, be they consumer or business, will be contacted by the operator with further details by the end of the day on Friday 27 July via text.

UPDATE As a partner of O2, some Tesco Mobile customers also had network issues following the outage. While Tesco Mobile pay monthly customers will automatically receive the same 10 per cent off their September bill as O2 customers, and PAYG Tesco Mobile customers 10 per cent extra when they top up in September, there will be no additional voucher.

