  O2 getting Next Galaxy too, won't be a Vodafone exclusive

O2 has confirmed to Pocket-lint that Vodafone won't be the only UK operator to be stocking the next Galaxy smartphone, otherwise know as the Samsung Galaxy S3.

A spokesman for O2 has told Pocket-lint: "We are excited about the next Samsung Galaxy - that’s why it’ll be coming to us too. It’s not a Voda exclusive… but not much more for us to say at this stage!"

Vodafone announced that it would be stocking the Samsung Galaxy S3 when the new phone comes to the UK.

The SGS3 is expected to be announced on 3 May at the Samsung Unpacked Event in London.

Pocket-lint will be in attendance.

- Vodafone offers next Samsung Galaxy registration page

- Samsung Galaxy S III: Review of rumours, features, pictures and specs