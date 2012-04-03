  O2 and McDonald's sign deal that provides free Wi-Fi to non-O2 customers too

If the smell of a quarter-pounder with cheese wasn’t enough to get you through the doors of your nearest McDonald’s, O2 has signed a five-year deal to provide the restaurant chain's free Wi-Fi across 1,200 of its fast-food outlets. What’s more, non-O2 customers will be able to get online too, without charge.

It essentially replaces the existing deal McDonald's had with The Cloud, so customers will have to switch their service over on their devices if they're not already signed up to O2 Wi-Fi.

Thankfully, it's a one-time sign-up process, and burger fans will be able to use the service in any McDonald'sor O2 Wi-Fi hotspot.

Pocket-lint spoke to a McDonald's spokesperson who said the rollout would begin in April, with 1,200 of its restaurants offering a free O2 Wi-Fi hotspot by the time the Olympics start this July.

Even before this partnership comes into play, McDonald's says, 750,000 of its customers use its Wi-Fi connection every month. With non-O2 customers soon to be joining the masses, that number should easily be hitting the millions before too long.

O2 is keen to spread its Wi-Fi wings in time for the Olympics, having said earlier this year that it planned to turn London into Europe's largest free Wi-Fi zone.

Will you be logging in at McDonald's? Let us know your thoughts...