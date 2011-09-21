  O2 Twitter MMS launches in the UK, Vodafone and Orange too

O2 and Twitter will join forces to allow users to post photos, taken on their phone, to Twitter via MMS.

O2 customers can now upload and share photos with their Twitter followers simply by sending them via MMS to a shortcode.

"The launch of Twitter MMS on O2 means that customers can now even more quickly and easily share the experiences happening around them in real time with their Twitter followers," claims O2.

Customers will need to log into their Twitter account online and associate their mobile number to be able to use the new service.

Once done, they can start using the service immediately from any MMS-enabled handset. To share a photo through Twitter the customer just needs to send it as an MMS to the shortcode 86444, the messages will then be taken from any MMS bundles they may have or charged at the standard MMS rate.

As O2 customers will probably know, they have been able to send text messages to be turned into Tweets since July 2009.

UPDATE: It turns out O2 isn't the only UK operator to embrace Twitter via MMS. Vodafone and Orange will offer the service too.