  O2 gives green light to Alcatel One Touch Mobiles

Alcatel One Touch has announced its first handsets to be available on O2, including the Alcatel One Touch 355 QWERTY and One Touch 708 touchscreen effort.

Both devices come running Android 2.2 and offer a thin overlay to the vanilla Android experience in order to make the OS a little more accessible.

The One Touch 355 has a full QWERTY keyboard and access to Facebook and Twitter which should make uploading photos from its VGA camera slightly less tiresome. To make sure you don’t lose the thread with your friends, it comes with a text chat function that enables you to scroll through the log of each of your conversations.

The One Touch 708 is a touch screen handset with a full touch screen, 1.3 megapixel camera and expandable memory.

Affordable is the key to these phones' success, and both should be popular with the younger mobile user.