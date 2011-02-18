White Xperia Play comes exclusively to O2
O2 is just one of many mobile phone carriers which are providing the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, but to our knowledge it's the only one that's come out so far with a white version of the gaming handset.
The white Sony Ericsson Xperia Play is an exclusive to O2, and along with the known specs of 1GHz Scorpion ARMv7 processor, 4-inch TFT, capacitive multi-touch screen, 3-axis accelerometer, e-compass, and a 5.1-megapixel AF main camera as well as a front facing VGA one; you'll also get a fancy white docking station for charging it up.
It will be interesting to see, white version or no white version, whether this form factor can wrestle the gaming crown from the iPhone 4; as Sony will need to be bringing some top new titles, as well as what is currently planned classics, to this device if it's to stand a chance.
Pocket-lint has been hands-on with the phone, so if you want some sweet pics, albeit of the black variety, then take a look.
