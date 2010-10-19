  7Digital: Coming to a mobile platform near you

Busy, busy times at 7Digital.

Following the announcement back in August that the online music store would be providing the engine for Pure's Flow Songs service - CEO Ben Drury has revealed a whole host of new partnerships - and it's obvious that 7Digital has mobile in mind for the future.

Firstly, Drury confirmed what was already widely accepted - that 7Digital would be the force behind the Samsung Galaxy Tab's music hub.

"I believe this is genuinely a contender against the iPad, but at the same time different", said Drury, referring to the 7-incher.

He went on to state that 7Digital was also looking at porting the service to other Samsung mobile devices.

The next tie-up that was revealed was one with Toshiba. Like the music hub on the SamTab, 7Digital will also power the music store offerings on Toshiba's Folio tablet.

Next, a partnership with O2 was announced. "Starting from now we’re going to be O2’s digital music partner in the UK across PC, mobile and connected devices", said Drury.

Had enough of partnership announcements? Good, because there aren't any more.

But there were also demos of both the Android and iOS 7Digital apps that are due to land soon, along with the introduction of a new, HTML5 powered, mobile site at m.7digital.com, that has gone live in the UK and will launch in another 32 countries soon.

Finally, 7Digital showed off its revamped website, complete with BBC and Songkick listings, as well as previewing the new cloud based music player - which will work on the iPad because it's HTML and JavaScript based.

So there you have it. 7Digital is coming to get you, you can't escape.

Are you a 7Digital user? What do you think of the service? Give us your thoughts using the comments below.

