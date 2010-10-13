  O2 increases international calling options

O2 has unleashed its latest bolt-on - International Favourites - which offers bundles of minutes to call your top contacts from overseas.

Using VoIP technology at O2's end, which the network has developed following its takeover of Jahjah earlier this year, the service provides customers with a local phone number in 42 countries that connects directly to their UK mobile without paying international charges.

For £10 a month, you get 3000 minutes to three of your chosen international landlines and for £20, you can add 200 minutes of mobile calls and an extra two numbers on your list.

"International calling is a poorly served market. It can be expensive, complex and is renowned for hidden catches and scams", said Sally Cowdry, O2's marketing director.

"With International Favourites we have used the innovation that the Jajah acquisition brought us to create a genuinely unique proposition which offers a fresh approach to the market. It gives our customers a great value and convenient option for connecting with their friends and families abroad through their mobiles".

International Favourites will be available from 26 October and is available to customers on contracts as well as PAYG.