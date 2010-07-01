  O2 brags over more iPhone 4 stock

Phone fans who want an iPhone 4, and haven't yet been put off by its hand related antenna issues, will be pleased to know that o2 is claiming it's got a new shipment of stock that it's dishing out to its stores around the country this weekend.

"We’ve got more iPhone 4 stock going into our stores this wkend", said the company in a tweet via the official O2 Twitter account.

"Supplies are very limited so see stock.o2.co.uk for details from 12pm Friday".

There you have it. If you haven't got one yet and want to get one, then best dash to the website to find out more. What's the odds the whole thing will crash or they will be gone within the first 20 seconds.

Good luck!