O2 SIM only iPhone tariff offered

O2 has announced that it will be offering a SIM-only tariff for the iPhone on Friday for those who presumably have found either Vodafone or Orange to be no good.

Following in the footsteps of Vodafone's SIM-only announcement earlier in the month, the new SIM-only for iPhone offer will include Visual Voicemail, unlimited text messages, data and Wi-Fi from just £15 per month.

Customers who already have an iPhone or are just happy with their existing smartphone can choose from a range of SIM-only tariffs starting at just £15 per month for 300 minutes, unlimited UK texts, data and Wi-Fi on a 12-month SIM-only contract, or from £20 per month on a 30-day rolling contract says the company.

The company has also launched a set of tariffs offering unlimited UK calls, texts and data from just £45 a month.

iPhone customers who want to use their iPhone as a modem can do so and not pay more than £2 per day with O2?s newest Internet Tethering Bolt On.

The new move is part of a bigger shake up of the operator's tariff packages that sees new pricing structures for non-smartphone handsets, and its mobile broadband range.

Non-smartphone customers who are happy to keep their current phone can choose from a range of SIM-only tariffs starting at just £10 for 100 minutes per month with unlimited texts on a 30-day contract.

Vodafone introduced new SIM-only price plans at the beginning of February that it said were "great for iPhone customers". Available from £25 a month they offer Vodafone's "unlimited" texts (subject to a fair usage policy), 1GB data and BT Openzone Wi-Fi access. 

You can check out the latest handset and tariff deals for the iPhone via our new mobile deals website.

