  O2 to offer HTC Smart

O2 has announced it is to offer HTC's new BREW-based smartphone, which we brought you news and pics of from January's CES event.

Aimed at the affordable end of the smartphone market, the Smart offers a 2.8-inch touchscreen with QVGA resolution, a 300MHz processor, 256MB of ROM and RAM. Three colours will be available - pink, white and black.



Features include Bluetooth 2.0+EDR, 3.5mm audio jack, 3-megapixel camera, media player, microSD card slot and HTC's popular Sense user interface, which HTC describes as "people-centric".

Peter Chou, CEO of HTC, described the HTC Smart with Sense as offering "uncompromised functionality", whilst Paul Jacobs, Qualcomm CEO, described the BREW platform as "extending the notion of what the smartphone can be".

The HTC Smart will be available in Europe as an offering from Telefonica, pitched firmly as an affordable device for the masses. It will be available in the UK, Germany and Ireland in April as an O2 exclusive device. Norway, Italy and the Netherlands also look to be getting the device, with discussions ongoing.

Prices aren't being announced today, but the aim is to offer this for half the price of current smartphones, so we reckon it will cost you less than £20 a month.