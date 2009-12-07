  1. Home
O2 offers phone tattoos

  O2 offers phone tattoos

O2 has announced a December-only promotion which will let you get your mobile phone tattooed using a laser engraving machine in O2's stores in London's Oxford Street or Manchester's Arndale Centre.

The service will be free, and there are 500 designs to choose from, running the gamut from animals to anchors, and butterflies to band logos. Prospective tattooees can check out the full selection on o2phonetattoos.co.uk.

Alternatively, customers will be able to get their name tattooed on the handset instead, with a choice of fonts available. It looks, however, like names will be limited to just 9 characters, though, if the preview service on the website is anything to go by.

What would you get tattooed on your phone? Tell us in the comments.

