Phones News o2

Oppo Find N2 Flip UK pricing revealed as pre-orders open early
EE and O2 reveal their Oppo Find N2 Flip pre-order plans ahead of the official global launch.
O2 and Virgin customers can get lounge access at Gatwick airport
O2 and Virgin Media have announced a lounge within London's Gatwick Airport that is complimentary to all their customers and their travel companions.
Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 customers next to gain London Tube mobile coverage
Mobile coverage on London's Tube train network is expanding, with five additional stations set to provide access soon.
Virgin Media O2 confirms that it will keep EU roaming free
Virgin Media O2 has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it is retaining free roaming in EU states while rivals reintroduce charges this year.
UK networks delay reintroduction of EU roaming charges
Vodafone and EE have reportedly delayed the reintroduction of EU roaming charges.
O2 denies that EU roaming charges are returning - 25GB limit introduced
O2's charge if you go above a 25GB limit is £3.50 per GB
Virgin Media O2 merger, what it means for you
Virgin Media and O2 have merged into one company, now coming under the combined name Virgin Media O2. Here's what it means.
Virgin and O2 merger greenlit by UK regulator
The merger between two of the UK's biggest telcos has been confirmed.
UK spectrum auction results are great news for all 5G phone owners
The delayed UK spectrum auction has now been resolved and it's great news for the country's 5G rollout.
O2's 5G rollout hits the 150 location mark
O2's 5G network is growing ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch.
O2 now has over 100 UK towns and cities enabled for 5G
O2 has joined EE in having more than 100 locations enabled for 5G in the UK a year on from launch.
O2 announces 5G in more UK towns and cities, now 60 locations covered
O2 5G is now available in more places!
Ofcom plans ban on locked smartphones, will force networks to make switching easier
Ofcom has outlined plans to make switching mobile phone providers easier.
UK networks to join £1 billion mast sharing initiative to eliminate mobile not-spots
The UK government has launched a collaborative initiative worth £1 billion to increase 4G mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the country by 2025.
O2 is switching on 5G in October - here's where it'll launch and with which handsets
O2 is going to begin rolling out 5G in October, the last of the big four networks to do so.
London Tube gets 4G signal on platforms and trains
The London Underground will get 4G connectivity on the Jubilee line from tomorrow, Wednesday 18 March, as part of a wider mobile trial.
Google to break the deadlock on RCS messaging for Android users
RCS is heralded as the next evolution of SMS messaging and Google is making it happen