  Nvidia promises $99 HD MIDs

Nvidia has introduced a new platform, based on the Nvidia Tegra 600 Series computer-on-a-chip that the company says will enable $99, always-on, always-connected HD mobile internet devices that will go days between battery charges.

"Mobile internet devices have evolved to provide consumers with the performance and connectivity required by today's lifestyle", said Michael Rayfield, general manager of the mobile business unit at NVIDIA.

"Until now, consumers could get just another 'gadget' with limited functionality or a PC that's not 'always on'. A Tegra-based platform combines the best of both worlds".

The Tegra MID will deliver 720p and 1080p video playback, "days" of use between charges, full Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity and "optimised" hardware support for Web 2.0 apps.

In addition, Nvidia promises a complete software solution including Microsoft Windows Embedded CE OS, application viewers, full internet browser, UI framework, software development kit, Web mail client, "and more".