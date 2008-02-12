  Nvidia demos APX 2500 graphics chips for mobile phones

Nvidia, has launched a new graphics chip designed for specificly for mobile phones at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The chip called the APX 2500 promises to, according to Nvidia, change the way we interact with mobile phones in the future.

"The iPhone is responsible for changing the way we interact with phones", a spokesperson for the company told us.

"This chip will hopefully make it easier for every phone to have as good an interface."

Playing on a heavily graphical interface the chip will also allow manufacturers to get a massive increase in battery life.

The company says that users will be able to get around 40 hours of video and 100 hours of music from a single charge due to the low power consumption of the chip.

The chip also allows users to decode 720p HD footage from a mobile phone to a television via an HDMI cable.

Nvidia say that the first handsets with the new technology would be appearing on the market by the end of the year, however the company wouldn't tell us who those companies were.

A potential team up with Microsoft for Windows Mobile phones has been strongly rumoured. We will keep you posted.