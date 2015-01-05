Nvidia Tegra X1 chip to make Android phones gaming beasts, even runs Unreal Engine 4 Elemental demo

During its press conference on the eve of the Consumer Electronics Show 2015 in Las Vegas, Nvida unveiled a powerhouse of a new mobile chip that not only has twice the processing power of the current Tegra K1, but is comparable in graphical prowess to PC cards.

It is based on the same Maxwell GPU architecture as the top-of-the-line GeForce GTX 980 and has 256-cores. The Tegra X1 is destined for use in embedded products, mobile devices - such as phones and tablets - and in-car systems, including Nvidia's own Drive PX, also announced during the press event.

The chip has one teraflop of processing power, offering a 256-core Maxwell GPU, octa-core CPU (four ARM Cortex A57 cores and four ARM Cortex A53 cores, much like the new Qualcomm 810 chip).

It is also capable of playback of 4K video at 60 frames per second, has a 1.3-gigapixel camera throughput and 20nm process.

READ: Nvidia Drive is Tegra X1 powered and aims to help create the driverless cars of the future

To demonstrate the graphical power of the chip and to show how capable it could be with gaming, Nvidia showed a version of the Unreal Engine 4 Elemental Demo running through a prototype device. The demo was previously only able to run on PCs on its release in 2012. It then debuted on PS4, showing the capabilities of that new-gen console.

Now running on mobile, it shows exactly how advanced mobile gaming could be in the near future.