Nvidia Tegra K1 pictures and hands-on

Nvidia has announced the Tegra K1 super chip with not eight cores, but 192 cores. That brings the claimed capabilities of the new graphics chip in line with the company's desktop Kepler offerings and makes it more powerful than the PS3 and Xbox 360 in terms of graphic potential.

Pocket-lint was at the launch event at CES in Las Vegas on Sunday and got a chance to play with a number of Nvidia reference units to see what the new chip is capable of in the flesh.

On a 7-inch 1080p Nvidia reference tablet, we played Serious Sam 3, watched and manipulated the Ira demo used to show off the Kepler desktop chip (a very lifelike moving head), and then watched some 4K video.

As you can imagine everything was smooth and incredibly detailed with the graphics far better than anything we've seen on a tablet or mobile device before.

The enhanced graphics experience is down to support from Epic's Unreal Engine 4 gaming engine and that allows for plenty of tasty looking effects, lens flares, and blood splatter - we killed quiet a lot of alien scum.

There is no word however on how battery draining the new processor will be, but it's still very pretty in what it can deliver and we suspect will be at the core of the next version of the company's Shield handheld gaming console.

Feast your eyes on the hands-on pics.

We shot video too, and will upload this shortly once we can find a faster connection in Vegas.

The Tegra K1 will offered in two versions. The first version uses a 32-bit quad-core, 4-Plus-1 ARM Cortex A15 CPU. The second version uses a custom, NVIDIA-designed 64-bit dual Super Core CPU.

The 32-bit version is expected in devices in the first half of 2014, while the 64-bit version is expected in devices in the second half of the year.