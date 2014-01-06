Nvidia Tegra K1 mobile processor comes with 192 cuda-cores, beats PS3 and Xbox 360 in performance

Nvidia has revealed the Tegra K1 "Super Chip" at CES 2014, its next-generation flagship mobile processor, replacing the Tegra 4 and boasting better graphic performance than the PS3 and Xbox 360.

The Tegra K1 will not only be found in Android smartphones and tablets starting in a few months, but will also be included in 4K televisions, consoles, and cars.

The Tegra K1 is 192 cores and runs the same Kepler graphics architecture as the previous Tegra processor. It will run Epic Games's Unreal Engine 4, one of the most advanced gaming system out there. Essentially, you will now have mobile devices supporting the latest PC games.

"We can take absolutely anything that runs on PC or high-end console and run it on Tegra now," Epic Games' founder Tim Sweeney said.

The Tegra K1 will be offered in two versions. The first version uses a 32-bit quad-core, 4-Plus-1 ARM Cortex A15 CPU. The second version uses a custom, NVIDIA-designed 64-bit dual Super Core CPU.

"Over the past two decades, Nvidia invented the GPU and has developed more graphics technologies than any other company," said Jen-Hsun Huang, co-founder and CEO, Nvidia. "With Tegra K1, we're bringing that heritage to mobile. It bridges the gap for developers, who can now build next-gen games and apps that will run on any device."

The 32-bit version is expected in devices in the first half of 2014, while the 64-bit version is expected in devices in the second half of the year.