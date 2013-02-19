Nvidia launches Tegra 4i with integrated LTE processor
Nvidia has announced the Tegra 4i processor, which includes an integrated LTE chip as well as most of the graphical punch of the flagship Tegra 4 chip announced at CES.
This means Nvidia is to enter into the LTE game with the Tegra 4i. The processor is also said to have the most powerful GPU in its price band and matches all the camera and video functionality to be included in Nvidia's standard Tegra 4 chip.
The SoC will use an ARM R4 A9 quad-core processor which runs at 2.3 GHz as well as feature a slightly less-powerful Tegra 4 GPU. The A9 R4 chip in the new Tegra 4i should give a 15 to 30 per cent performance increase over conventional A9 processors.
The new Tegra 4i chip is also apparently around half the size of competing quad-core LTE solutions, which means manufacturers should be able to squeeze more smartphone around the Nvidia chip in a smaller package.
All that power will likely put a serious strain on the battery. Nvidia has included an extra battery saver core in the SoC, which it should revert to when all the grunt of the quad-core processor isn't required. The smaller size also helps contribute to the battery efficiency, which Nvidia promises will be better than conventional Tegra 4 and Tegra 3 chips.
Tegra 4i promises everything you would expect from a new top-of-the-line system on a chip. You get access to Nvidia's Tegra Zone gaming, for top-quality app downloads. It will also be compatible with both phones and tablets with 1080p screens.
Also included is the computational photography tech, which Nvidia talked about at CES. This allows for things like always-on HDR, HDR video and instant HDR snaps. The camera tech can also track moving objects, as you would see on a DSLR. There is even a HDR panorama mode.
Handsets using the Tegra 4i chip should be appearing by the end of this year in certain regions, although we haven't yet had confirmed exactly which.
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
- Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
Comments