  Fujitsu UK release confirmed, likely to be quad-core Tegra 3 phone

Fujitsu has told Pocket-lint it will be launching a range of high-end smartphones in the UK in the coming months as it looks to break out of Japan and take on big global players such as Apple and Samsung.

The new phones will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and while the company hasn't yet confirmed which phone or phones will be coming to the UK, you can bet that it is likely to be the Nvidia quad-core Tegra 3 powered smartphone first shown off at CES behind glass.

"Our main message at MWC is 'Fujitsu Mobile is coming', and it’s still early days when it comes to phones – the handsets we’ll have on-stand might not be the exact versions or model numbers that end up in the high-street, simply because they were designed for the Japanese market with NTT Docomo," a spokesman for the company told us confirming the story in the FT on Monday suggesting Fujitsu might be launching its phones in Europe.

So far Fujitsu has been a little shy on the details for the new power phone, but what we can tell you is that it will feature Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and a Tegra 3 quad-core processor from Nvidia.

Pocket-lint will checking out the new Tegra 3-powered phone at Mobile World Congress once the show starts, so make sure you check back for all the latest info on it and the show.

Fujitsu aren't the only Japanese company announcing plans to launch in the UK. On Monday Panasonic said that it was launching the Panasonic Eluga. A 4.3-inch Android touting water and dustproof smartphone.

