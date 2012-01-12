Fujitsu Tegra 3 Ice Cream Sandwich quad-core phone to pack a mighty punch

If you are excited about the Galaxy Nexus Android Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone, then wait until you hear what Fujitsu has in store for the Google operating system.

Having already given us the world's thinnest phone (6.7mm if you are wondering) and the world's first Windows Phone 7.5 smartphone back in October, the company that is the 2nd largest phone maker in Japan, is giving us the world's first Tegra 3 quad-core phone too, at this year's CES.

That's right, the technology that is currently only in the Asus Transformer Prime will be making its way into the new phone when it launches in Japan later this year.

So far Fujitsu has been a little shy on the details, however what we can tell you is that it will feature Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and a Tegra 3 quad-core processor from Nvidia.

That should make it one fast phone and certainly one to watch. Sadly Fujitsu currently only makes its phones for the Japanese market, although a spokesman for the company did tell us it is looking at global expansion. When that will be, however, is anyone's guess.

You lucky Japanese.

We will be bringing you more details and pictures as soon as we have them.

Update: See below for those pictures we promised... Fujistu has also told us that there will be fully working prototypes for us to play with at MWC. The device is also currently Japan only, but is planned to be rolled out internationally.