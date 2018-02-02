Now TV’s new broadband gives you 12 months of fibre for £25 including line rental

Now TV has made its great-value broadband bundles available contract-free without the need to team it with a Now TV pass.

Three speeds will be available starting at £18 for 17Mbps Brilliant Broadband or 38Mbps Fab Fibre (£25 per month, totally unlimited fibre, fit for streaming).

There’s also another, more expensive fibre option - 76Mbps Super Fibre for £35 per month.

As part of the opening offer, you also have the have the option to add the Now TV Entertainment Pass to your choice of broadband for £4.99 a month, saving 37%. And you’ll also get Now TV’s Hub Two router.

Should you wish, you can also upgrade with a phone pack – it’s £4 for evening and weekend calls or anytime for £8 per month. Otherwise calls are on a pay-as-you-use basis.

And, just to confirm, unlimited broadband means no usage limits and no peak time traffic management.

After the 12 month deal is up, you’ll pay £25.99, £35.99 and £43.99 for each package respectively. When you sign up, you’ll need to pay a £15 activation fee and £10 for the Now TV Hub Two router.

Check out the Now TV broadband deals