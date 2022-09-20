Nothing teases that it has something "sublime" in the works

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing has taken to Twitter to tease the launch of its third product, but it's not giving us much to go on.

So far we've seen the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds and the Phone (1) midrange Android handset, but soon we'll be seeing something else.

To announce the upcoming launch, the brand simply tweeted a picture of a butterfly, with the words "Sublime. Coming soon."

The imagery for the Ear (1) also featured a butterfly, and given the recent launch of the Phone (1), we expect that the next launch will be an audio product.

There's a good possibility that we'll see the leaked Ear (1) Stick earbuds, which feature a design similar to the standard AirPods, foregoing the silicon tips in favour of a design that sits in your ear.

The butterfly in the image has an elongated body, which would fit with the Stick announcement, but time will tell if this theory proves correct.

Nothing fans are also expecting the Ear (2) to launch soon, although much less is known about the second generation earbuds. Maybe we'll see both products launch together.

Other rumours included the Nothing Phone (1) Lite, but Carl Pei has shut this down, stating it is nothing more than "fake news."

Writing by Luke Baker.